Jefferies Financial Group Reiterates Buy Rating for Paypal (PYPL)

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $110.00 target price on the credit services provider’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 21.40% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on Paypal from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Atlantic Securities upgraded Paypal from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, June 21st. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Paypal from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “$87.38” rating in a report on Thursday, July 19th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Paypal in a report on Monday, May 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Paypal in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.94.

PYPL stock opened at $90.61 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $106.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.19, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.25. Paypal has a 1 year low of $59.63 and a 1 year high of $92.35.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The credit services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.81 billion. Paypal had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 14.02%. The company’s revenue was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. equities analysts forecast that Paypal will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO John D. Rainey sold 5,462 shares of Paypal stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.22, for a total transaction of $481,857.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 113,307 shares in the company, valued at $9,995,943.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 26,000 shares of Paypal stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.21, for a total value of $2,137,460.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 353,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,044,546.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 149,732 shares of company stock valued at $12,778,537 in the last 90 days. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PYPL. Global X Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in Paypal by 75.1% during the first quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 114,221 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $8,666,000 after purchasing an additional 48,982 shares during the period. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Paypal during the first quarter worth approximately $1,100,000. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Paypal by 14.2% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 70,114 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,320,000 after acquiring an additional 8,718 shares during the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Paypal by 39.1% during the first quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 32,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,428,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in Paypal by 72.1% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 89,214 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,768,000 after acquiring an additional 37,390 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.60% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The company's platform allows consumers to shop by sending payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

