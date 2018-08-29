JET8 Price Reaches $0.0056 on Top Exchanges (J8T)

JET8 (CURRENCY:J8T) traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on August 29th. One JET8 token can now be bought for $0.0056 or 0.00000079 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bancor Network, IDEX and Kucoin. JET8 has a market cap of $2.65 million and approximately $116,266.00 worth of JET8 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, JET8 has traded up 1.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00004910 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003270 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014125 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0262 or 0.00000369 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.73 or 0.00292009 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.23 or 0.00158150 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000249 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00036717 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00011704 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00000650 BTC.

JET8 Token Profile

JET8’s genesis date was February 1st, 2018. JET8’s total supply is 1,468,857,775 tokens and its circulating supply is 470,236,222 tokens. JET8’s official Twitter account is @jet8app. JET8’s official website is jet8.io. The Reddit community for JET8 is /r/JET8 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. JET8’s official message board is medium.com/jet8-token.

JET8 Token Trading

JET8 can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Bancor Network and Kucoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as JET8 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade JET8 should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase JET8 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

