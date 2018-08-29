Joe Allanson Sells 272 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (CRM) Stock

salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) CAO Joe Allanson sold 272 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.53, for a total transaction of $41,216.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 30,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,592,874.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Joe Allanson also recently made the following trade(s):

Get salesforce.com alerts:

On Thursday, August 23rd, Joe Allanson sold 323 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.23, for a total transaction of $47,555.29.

On Tuesday, May 29th, Joe Allanson sold 272 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.76, for a total transaction of $34,478.72.

CRM opened at $152.99 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. salesforce.com, inc. has a fifty-two week low of $92.11 and a fifty-two week high of $154.88. The stock has a market cap of $111.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 167.36, a PEG ratio of 6.04 and a beta of 1.11.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 29th. The CRM provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.28. salesforce.com had a net margin of 4.33% and a return on equity of 7.25%. The company had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 64.1% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,047 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. TLP Group LLC lifted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 353.9% during the first quarter. TLP Group LLC now owns 1,103 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 91.9% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,134 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 328.2% during the second quarter. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,259 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 95.8% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,318 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. 85.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CRM shares. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of salesforce.com from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 30th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $153.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 14th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 price target (up from $140.00) on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Wednesday, May 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $147.65.

About salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

Featured Story: What is the NASDAQ?

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.