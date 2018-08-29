John Lawing Sells 1,094 Shares of AVX Co. (AVX) Stock

AVX Co. (NYSE:AVX) SVP John Lawing sold 1,094 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.22, for a total transaction of $22,120.68. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $276,124.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NYSE AVX opened at $20.68 on Wednesday. AVX Co. has a 12-month low of $14.51 and a 12-month high of $21.48. The company has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of 21.66 and a beta of 1.00.

Get AVX alerts:

AVX (NYSE:AVX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $454.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $412.40 million. AVX had a net margin of 1.74% and a return on equity of 7.12%. AVX’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share. sell-side analysts expect that AVX Co. will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 1st were paid a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 31st. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. AVX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.50%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AVX. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AVX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 26th. ValuEngine raised shares of AVX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 5th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of AVX from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of AVX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 3rd.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in AVX by 1.2% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,032,330 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $16,177,000 after acquiring an additional 12,384 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in AVX by 25.5% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 153,963 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,413,000 after acquiring an additional 31,249 shares in the last quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in AVX during the second quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in AVX by 150.8% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 517,169 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $8,104,000 after acquiring an additional 310,997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in AVX by 67.7% during the second quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 76,326 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after acquiring an additional 30,822 shares in the last quarter. 24.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About AVX

AVX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, supplies, and resells various electronic components, interconnect devices, sensing and control devices, and related products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Electronic Components; Interconnect, Sensing and Control Devices; and Kyocera Electronic Devices Resale.

See Also: Market Capitalization – What it Means for Investors

Receive News & Ratings for AVX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AVX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.