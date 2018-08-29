John M. Lawrie Sells 55,549 Shares of DXC Technology Co (DXC) Stock

DXC Technology Co (NYSE:DXC) insider John M. Lawrie sold 55,549 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.82, for a total value of $4,989,411.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE DXC traded up $1.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $91.14. 934,300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,947,014. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. DXC Technology Co has a 12 month low of $77.96 and a 12 month high of $107.85. The company has a market capitalization of $25.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.89.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $5.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.32 billion. DXC Technology had a return on equity of 18.67% and a net margin of 7.74%. analysts predict that DXC Technology Co will post 8.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 4th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. DXC Technology’s payout ratio is currently 9.57%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on DXC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DXC Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on DXC Technology from $97.00 to $87.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 target price on shares of DXC Technology in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on DXC Technology from $101.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on DXC Technology from $113.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.18.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Delpha Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in DXC Technology by 1,400.0% during the 1st quarter. Delpha Capital Management LLC now owns 4,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 4,116 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in DXC Technology by 41.0% during the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 24,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,451,000 after purchasing an additional 7,093 shares during the last quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel acquired a new stake in DXC Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $966,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in DXC Technology by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,478,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,318,000 after purchasing an additional 680,612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in DXC Technology by 77.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 273,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,494,000 after purchasing an additional 119,642 shares during the last quarter. 85.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DXC Technology Company Profile

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through three segments: Global Business Services (GBS), Global Infrastructure Services (GIS), and United States Public Sector (USPS).

