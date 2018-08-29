John W. Petersen Sells 2,500 Shares of PS Business Parks Inc (PSB) Stock

PS Business Parks Inc (NYSE:PSB) insider John W. Petersen sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.40, for a total value of $323,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of PS Business Parks stock opened at $131.07 on Wednesday. PS Business Parks Inc has a 52-week low of $107.91 and a 52-week high of $137.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.38, a PEG ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Get PS Business Parks alerts:

PS Business Parks (NYSE:PSB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.13). PS Business Parks had a net margin of 54.22% and a return on equity of 23.01%. The company had revenue of $101.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.05 million. sell-side analysts forecast that PS Business Parks Inc will post 6.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 12th will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 11th. This is a boost from PS Business Parks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. PS Business Parks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.46%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Forsta AP Fonden bought a new stake in shares of PS Business Parks during the second quarter valued at about $488,000. Quantum Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of PS Business Parks during the second quarter valued at about $218,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of PS Business Parks by 98.6% during the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,640 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after buying an additional 4,786 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of PS Business Parks during the second quarter valued at about $408,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of PS Business Parks by 10.1% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 9,850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,266,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on PS Business Parks from $121.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded PS Business Parks from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $122.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded PS Business Parks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 12th.

About PS Business Parks

PS Business Parks, Inc, a member of the S&P SmallCap 600, is a real estate investment trust (?REIT?) that acquires, develops, owns and operates commercial properties, primarily multi-tenant industrial, flex and office space. The Company defines ?flex? space as buildings that are configured with a combination of office and warehouse space and can be designed to fit a number of uses (including office, assembly, showroom, laboratory, light manufacturing and warehouse space).

Featured Story: Understanding Relative Strength Index



Receive News & Ratings for PS Business Parks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PS Business Parks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.