John Wood Group PLC (WG) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 30th

John Wood Group PLC (LON:WG) declared a dividend on Tuesday, August 21st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share on Thursday, September 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 30th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of John Wood Group stock traded down GBX 26.20 ($0.34) on Wednesday, hitting GBX 755.60 ($9.75). 1,919,499 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,500,000. John Wood Group has a 12-month low of GBX 553 ($7.13) and a 12-month high of GBX 830 ($10.71).

In other news, insider Jann M. Brown purchased 1,271 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 649 ($8.37) per share, for a total transaction of £8,248.79 ($10,640.85). Also, insider Robin Watson purchased 899 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 639 ($8.24) per share, with a total value of £5,744.61 ($7,410.49). Insiders purchased 3,103 shares of company stock valued at $1,973,135 over the last quarter.

WG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut shares of John Wood Group to an “underweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from GBX 700 ($9.03) to GBX 800 ($10.32) in a report on Wednesday, May 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of John Wood Group in a report on Monday, May 14th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 750 ($9.67) price target on shares of John Wood Group in a report on Thursday, May 17th. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 690 ($8.90) price target on shares of John Wood Group in a report on Monday, August 20th. Finally, Numis Securities upgraded shares of John Wood Group to an “add” rating and boosted their price target for the company from GBX 740 ($9.55) to GBX 820 ($10.58) in a report on Wednesday, August 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. John Wood Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 765 ($9.87).

John Wood Group Company Profile

John Wood Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides project, engineering, and technical services to the energy and industrial markets in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates in five segments: Asset Solutions Europe, Africa, Asia, Australia; Assets Solutions Americas; Specialist Technical Solutions; Environment and Infrastructure Solutions; and Investment Services.

