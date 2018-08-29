JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Healthcare Trust Of America (HTA) Price Target to $29.00

Healthcare Trust Of America (NYSE:HTA) had its price objective upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $28.00 to $29.00 in a report issued on Wednesday. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 1.26% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on HTA. Zacks Investment Research raised Healthcare Trust Of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 21st. ValuEngine raised Healthcare Trust Of America from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 26th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Healthcare Trust Of America from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, August 16th. Raymond James downgraded Healthcare Trust Of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Healthcare Trust Of America in a report on Monday, August 13th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Healthcare Trust Of America has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.83.

Get Healthcare Trust Of America alerts:

Shares of HTA stock opened at $28.64 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.26. Healthcare Trust Of America has a fifty-two week low of $24.06 and a fifty-two week high of $31.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Healthcare Trust Of America (NYSE:HTA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $173.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.30 million. Healthcare Trust Of America had a net margin of 11.65% and a return on equity of 2.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. analysts forecast that Healthcare Trust Of America will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Robert A. Milligan bought 3,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.35 per share, with a total value of $96,330.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 141,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,588,647.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HTA. Centersquare Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Healthcare Trust Of America during the 1st quarter worth about $189,343,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Healthcare Trust Of America by 2,612.9% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,404,489 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,825,000 after buying an additional 2,315,858 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Healthcare Trust Of America by 39.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,255,952 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $195,621,000 after buying an additional 2,070,452 shares during the period. Long Pond Capital LP acquired a new position in Healthcare Trust Of America during the 2nd quarter worth about $51,274,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Healthcare Trust Of America by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,959,706 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $403,314,000 after acquiring an additional 625,147 shares in the last quarter.

About Healthcare Trust Of America

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc (NYSE: HTA) is the largest dedicated owner and operator of medical office buildings in the United States, comprising over 24.2 million square feet of GLA, with over $7.0 billion invested primarily in medical office buildings. HTA provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in highly-desirable locations.

Featured Story: Hedge Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Healthcare Trust Of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthcare Trust Of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.