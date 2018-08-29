JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Bunzl (BNZL) Price Target to GBX 2,630

Bunzl (LON:BNZL) had its price objective raised by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 2,609 ($33.66) to GBX 2,630 ($33.93) in a research note issued on Wednesday. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 13.12% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bunzl in a research note on Thursday, June 28th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Bunzl from GBX 2,200 ($28.38) to GBX 2,300 ($29.67) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 4th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bunzl in a research note on Friday, August 17th. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on shares of Bunzl from GBX 2,250 ($29.02) to GBX 2,350 ($30.31) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 8th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Bunzl from GBX 2,200 ($28.38) to GBX 2,500 ($32.25) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bunzl currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,373.40 ($30.62).

BNZL stock opened at GBX 2,325 ($29.99) on Wednesday. Bunzl has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,918.50 ($24.75) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,472 ($31.89).

Bunzl (LON:BNZL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 28th. The company reported GBX 59.40 ($0.77) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of GBX 59.10 ($0.76) by GBX 0.30 ($0.00). Bunzl had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 26.17%.

Bunzl plc provides distribution and outsourcing services primarily in the North America, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It provides non-food consumables, including food packaging, napkins, disposable tableware, food service disposables, guest amenities, light and heavy catering equipment, cleaning and hygiene products, and safety items to hotels, restaurants, caterers, and food processors and packers, as well as the leisure sector.

