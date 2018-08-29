Glaukos (GKOS) Lifted to “Overweight” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) was upgraded by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a $75.00 price target on the medical instruments supplier’s stock, up from their prior price target of $42.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 23.64% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Glaukos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. ValuEngine raised Glaukos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 6th. TheStreet raised Glaukos from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, June 25th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Glaukos from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered Glaukos from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.13.

Glaukos stock traded up $15.86 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $60.66. The stock had a trading volume of 282,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 376,908. The stock has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 876.60 and a beta of 1.05. Glaukos has a one year low of $23.08 and a one year high of $46.50.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $43.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.51 million. Glaukos had a negative return on equity of 4.11% and a negative net margin of 3.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.10) EPS. research analysts anticipate that Glaukos will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Chris M. Calcaterra sold 7,759 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.01, for a total transaction of $341,473.59. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 247,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,903,873.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas William Burns sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.78, for a total transaction of $5,817,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 205,513 shares of company stock valued at $8,276,890. 11.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Glaukos during the 2nd quarter valued at about $127,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Glaukos by 112.0% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,240 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 2,240 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Glaukos during the 2nd quarter valued at about $183,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Glaukos during the 2nd quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of Glaukos by 470.4% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 5,362 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 4,422 shares during the last quarter.

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of surgical devices and sustained pharmaceutical therapies designed to treat glaucoma. It offers iStent, a micro-bypass stent for insertion in conjunction with cataract surgery for the reduction of intraocular pressure in adult patients with mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma.

