Kansas City Southern (KSU) Stock Rating Upgraded by Cowen

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) was upgraded by analysts at Cowen to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage currently has a $138.00 price objective on the transportation company’s stock. Cowen’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 16.59% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kansas City Southern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 3rd. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Kansas City Southern to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Kansas City Southern from $125.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “$111.08” rating in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Kansas City Southern in a research report on Saturday, June 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Kansas City Southern from $106.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “$111.08” rating in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.83.

Kansas City Southern stock opened at $118.36 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Kansas City Southern has a 1 year low of $99.47 and a 1 year high of $120.19.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $682.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $686.12 million. Kansas City Southern had a net margin of 36.91% and a return on equity of 12.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.33 EPS. research analysts expect that Kansas City Southern will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Michael W. Upchurch sold 5,442 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.77, for a total value of $635,462.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 17,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,090,883.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KSU. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kansas City Southern during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $101,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Kansas City Southern during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $105,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kansas City Southern during the 1st quarter worth approximately $145,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in shares of Kansas City Southern by 63.5% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,439 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Kansas City Southern by 9,893.5% during the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 162,495 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 160,869 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.63% of the company’s stock.

Kansas City Southern Company Profile

Kansas City Southern, through its subsidiaries, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. It serves a ten-state region in the midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

