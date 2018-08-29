Kellogg (K) Holdings Trimmed by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its position in Kellogg (NYSE:K) by 11.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 275,488 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,494 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.08% of Kellogg worth $19,219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its position in Kellogg by 149.2% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 20,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,339,000 after purchasing an additional 12,333 shares during the period. Tower Bridge Advisors increased its position in Kellogg by 551.0% in the first quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 63,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,125,000 after purchasing an additional 53,704 shares during the period. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH increased its position in Kellogg by 147.3% in the first quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH now owns 70,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,512,000 after purchasing an additional 42,235 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kellogg in the first quarter worth about $139,000. Finally, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI increased its position in Kellogg by 14.0% in the first quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 115,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,499,000 after purchasing an additional 14,144 shares during the period. 88.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Kellogg alerts:

In other news, Vice Chairman Gary H. Pilnick sold 66,655 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.25, for a total transaction of $4,815,823.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 150,000 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.06, for a total value of $10,659,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 776,655 shares of company stock worth $53,740,824 in the last quarter. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of K opened at $71.47 on Wednesday. Kellogg has a 1 year low of $56.40 and a 1 year high of $74.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. The stock has a market cap of $25.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.51.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.09. Kellogg had a return on equity of 59.68% and a net margin of 13.33%. The business had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. Kellogg’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts predict that Kellogg will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 31st. This is a boost from Kellogg’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. Kellogg’s payout ratio is 53.47%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Kellogg from $76.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. ValuEngine cut Kellogg from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $63.00 target price on Kellogg and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Kellogg in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Kellogg from $66.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Kellogg currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.39.

Kellogg Company Profile

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through U.S. Morning Foods, U.S. Snacks, U.S. Specialty, North America Other, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Pacific segments. Its principal products include cookies, crackers, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, fruit-flavored snacks, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, and veggie foods.

Featured Story: Fundamental Analysis – How It Helps Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Kellogg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kellogg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.