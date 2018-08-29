Keybank National Association OH Acquires Shares of 9,211 Splunk Inc (SPLK)

Keybank National Association OH acquired a new position in shares of Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 9,211 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $913,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Splunk during the 1st quarter worth about $100,000. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Splunk during the 1st quarter worth about $106,000. Nvwm LLC acquired a new stake in Splunk during the 2nd quarter worth about $160,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Splunk in the 1st quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Splunk in the 1st quarter valued at about $214,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Splunk alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SPLK. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Splunk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. BidaskClub upgraded Splunk from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of Splunk in a report on Sunday. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their target price on Splunk to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Splunk from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.11.

NASDAQ:SPLK opened at $127.43 on Wednesday. Splunk Inc has a 52 week low of $62.39 and a 52 week high of $127.60. The company has a market capitalization of $17.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -97.27 and a beta of 1.81.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 23rd. The software company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.03. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 28.26% and a negative net margin of 20.55%. The firm had revenue of $388.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $358.46 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 38.6% on a year-over-year basis. analysts expect that Splunk Inc will post -1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Leonard R. Stein sold 13,890 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.92, for a total value of $1,637,908.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 118,263 shares in the company, valued at $13,945,572.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Graham Smith sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.01, for a total value of $484,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 53,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,440,878.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 70,426 shares of company stock worth $8,319,665 in the last 90 days. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Splunk Profile

Splunk Inc provides software solutions that enable organizations to gain real-time operational intelligence in the United States and internationally. Its products enable users to collect, index, search, explore, monitor, correlate, and analyze data regardless of format or source. The company offers Splunk Enterprise, a machine data platform with collection, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities; and Splunk Cloud.

Read More: Book Value Of Equity Per Share – BVPS Explained



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK).

Receive News & Ratings for Splunk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Splunk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.