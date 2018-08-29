Keybank National Association OH Grows Holdings in Casey’s General Stores Inc (CASY)

Keybank National Association OH raised its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores Inc (NASDAQ:CASY) by 25.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,758 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,970 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Casey’s General Stores were worth $1,025,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in Casey’s General Stores by 32.1% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 6,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470 shares in the last quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Casey’s General Stores by 9.8% during the second quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. now owns 51,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,441,000 after purchasing an additional 4,602 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Casey’s General Stores by 1.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,076,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,749,000 after purchasing an additional 36,294 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. raised its position in Casey’s General Stores by 38.2% during the first quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 189,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,776,000 after purchasing an additional 52,278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, South Dakota Investment Council raised its position in Casey’s General Stores by 53.0% during the first quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 17,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,932,000 after purchasing an additional 6,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.71% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CASY opened at $114.34 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.53. Casey’s General Stores Inc has a 1 year low of $90.42 and a 1 year high of $128.51.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 12th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 11.61% and a net margin of 3.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. analysts anticipate that Casey’s General Stores Inc will post 4.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 1st were paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 31st. This is a boost from Casey’s General Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.45%.

CASY has been the topic of several analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded Casey’s General Stores from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 22nd. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on Casey’s General Stores from $120.00 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Casey’s General Stores from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 14th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Casey’s General Stores from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Casey’s General Stores from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 6th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Casey’s General Stores currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $124.56.

In related news, insider Terry W. Handley sold 1,342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.12, for a total value of $134,361.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,332,694.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Casey's General Stores

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. The company's stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; beverage and tobacco products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; school supplies, housewares, and pet supplies; and other nonfood items.

