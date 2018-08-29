Keybank National Association OH Raises Holdings in CDK Global Inc (CDK)

Keybank National Association OH boosted its holdings in CDK Global Inc (NASDAQ:CDK) by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,783 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 897 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in CDK Global were worth $962,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund raised its position in CDK Global by 8.3% in the second quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 48,019 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,124,000 after acquiring an additional 3,679 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in CDK Global by 57.4% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 726,803 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $46,035,000 after acquiring an additional 264,969 shares in the last quarter. Rossmore Private Capital bought a new stake in CDK Global in the second quarter worth about $782,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in CDK Global by 21.4% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 21,076 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,370,000 after acquiring an additional 3,720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in CDK Global by 91.0% in the second quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,899 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 905 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.77% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CDK opened at $61.78 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -7.42, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.49. The stock has a market cap of $7.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.69. CDK Global Inc has a 1 year low of $59.84 and a 1 year high of $76.04.

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 14th. The software maker reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $569.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $578.99 million. CDK Global had a negative return on equity of 235.59% and a net margin of 16.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. sell-side analysts expect that CDK Global Inc will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 31st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. CDK Global’s payout ratio is presently 19.74%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CDK shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CDK Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 20th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of CDK Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 13th. Barrington Research upgraded shares of CDK Global from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 29th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of CDK Global from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. CDK Global presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.00.

In other CDK Global news, VP Jennifer A. Williams sold 4,114 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.65, for a total transaction of $253,628.10. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 5,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately $308,989.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CDK Global

CDK Global, Inc provides software and technology solutions for automotive retailers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail Solutions North America, Advertising North America, and CDK International segments. The company offers Dealer Management System (DMS), a portfolio of layered software applications and services for automotive retailers, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), consumers, and other industry participants manage the acquisition, sale, financing, insuring, parts supply, and repair and maintenance of vehicles.

