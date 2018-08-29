Killam Apartment REIT (KMP.UN) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Killam Apartment REIT (TSE:KMP.UN) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, August 30th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Monday, September 17th will be given a dividend of 0.0533 per share on Monday, September 17th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 30th.

TSE KMP.UN traded down C$0.01 on Wednesday, reaching C$15.99. The company had a trading volume of 166,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 214,499. Killam Apartment REIT has a 1-year low of C$12.04 and a 1-year high of C$14.76.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on KMP.UN shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Killam Apartment REIT from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 11th. Desjardins upped their target price on shares of Killam Apartment REIT from C$15.50 to C$16.00 in a research note on Friday, May 11th. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Killam Apartment REIT from C$15.00 to C$15.50 in a research note on Friday, May 11th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Killam Apartment REIT from C$15.50 to C$16.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 11th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Killam Apartment REIT from C$14.75 to C$15.75 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$16.58.

Killam Apartment REIT

Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) is a Canada-based real estate investment trust. The Trust is engaged in owning, operating, managing and developing multi-family residential and manufactured home community (MHC) properties. Its segments include Apartment, MHC and Other. The Apartment segment acquires, operates, manages and develops multi-family residential properties across Canada and it includes building improvements; suite renovations; appliances; boilers and heating equipment; other; equipment; parking lots, and land improvements.

