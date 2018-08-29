KLA-Tencor Corp (KLAC) Shares Sold by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio lowered its position in shares of KLA-Tencor Corp (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 27.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,857 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 4,144 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in KLA-Tencor were worth $1,113,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of KLA-Tencor during the first quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of KLA-Tencor in the first quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Sonora Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of KLA-Tencor by 905.7% in the second quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 1,066 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KLA-Tencor in the first quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of KLA-Tencor by 121.7% in the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,299 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares during the last quarter. 91.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KLAC stock opened at $117.36 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market cap of $18.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.61. KLA-Tencor Corp has a 52-week low of $90.29 and a 52-week high of $123.96.

KLA-Tencor (NASDAQ:KLAC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 30th. The semiconductor company reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. KLA-Tencor had a return on equity of 88.65% and a net margin of 19.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.64 earnings per share. equities research analysts anticipate that KLA-Tencor Corp will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 14th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. KLA-Tencor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.50%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. B. Riley cut their price target on KLA-Tencor from $152.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised KLA-Tencor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on KLA-Tencor from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 5th. BidaskClub cut KLA-Tencor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 8th. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on KLA-Tencor in a report on Monday, May 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. KLA-Tencor presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.33.

In other KLA-Tencor news, insider Richard P. Wallace sold 14,207 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.49, for a total transaction of $1,683,387.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 3,851 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.31, for a total value of $444,058.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 32,614 shares of company stock valued at $3,827,549. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

KLA-Tencor Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

