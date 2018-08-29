Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC Acquires 4,958 Shares of Walt Disney Co (DIS)

Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,049,732 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 4,958 shares during the period. Walt Disney makes up approximately 8.2% of Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $214,832,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 53.4% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,604,766 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $362,063,000 after acquiring an additional 1,255,464 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $131,539,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 10,630.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,022,536 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $9,705,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013,007 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 512.5% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,137,319 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $114,232,000 after acquiring an additional 951,642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 73.7% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,174,764 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $218,434,000 after acquiring an additional 923,048 shares in the last quarter. 67.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 768 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.35, for a total value of $80,140.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,973,244.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Alan N. Braverman sold 140,638 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total transaction of $15,048,266.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 160,316 shares in the company, valued at $17,153,812. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 710,002 shares of company stock worth $80,514,432. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of DIS opened at $112.58 on Wednesday. Walt Disney Co has a 12 month low of $96.20 and a 12 month high of $117.90. The firm has a market cap of $166.47 billion, a PE ratio of 19.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by ($0.10). Walt Disney had a return on equity of 21.37% and a net margin of 20.76%. The business had revenue of $15.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.58 EPS. equities research analysts forecast that Walt Disney Co will post 6.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $123.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Bank of America set a $144.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Imperial Capital upped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “inline” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.92.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming services under the brand ESPN, Disney, and Freeform; broadcast businesses, which include the ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; radio businesses consisting of the ESPN Radio network; and the Radio Disney network.

Read More: Why Dividend Stocks May Be Right for You



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.