Kraft Heinz (KHC) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

According to Zacks, “Kraft Heinz lagged the industry in the past six months, which can be accountable to its soft U.S. sales and hurdles related to input cost inflation. Kraft Heinz’ U.S. sales have been declining for more than a year now, with lower cheese shipments being a concern in many quarters. The trend lingered in second-quarter 2018, wherein lower volume/mix hurt sales at United States and Canada. Further, adjusted EBITDA fell owing to escalated input costs, mainly due to high freight and resin expenses. Management expects cost inflation to remain a pressure on EBITDA in the near term. Nonetheless, improvements in EMEA and ROW regions, buoyed by gains in condiments and sauces, helped the company post sales growth in the second quarter. Kraft Heinz has solid innovation initiatives planned in the foodservice space to fuel growth across all regions, while it is also making innovation efforts in its growing e-commerce channel.”

Get Kraft Heinz alerts:

Several other research firms have also commented on KHC. BidaskClub raised Kraft Heinz from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 27th. Bank of America set a $85.00 target price on Kraft Heinz and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $58.00 target price on Kraft Heinz and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Kraft Heinz from $73.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.25.

KHC opened at $58.79 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.97 billion, a PE ratio of 16.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Kraft Heinz has a 12 month low of $54.11 and a 12 month high of $82.98.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $6.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.57 billion. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 6.16% and a net margin of 40.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. research analysts expect that Kraft Heinz will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Kraft Heinz news, major shareholder Global Food Holdings Lp 3G sold 20,630,314 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.85, for a total transaction of $1,234,724,292.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Eduardo Pelleissone sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.85, for a total value of $2,234,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 26.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KHC. Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its stake in Kraft Heinz by 39.6% during the 2nd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 33,621,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,112,094,000 after purchasing an additional 9,529,235 shares during the last quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA boosted its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 39,913.8% in the second quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 3,407,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,038,000 after buying an additional 3,398,664 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 34.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,254,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,567,000 after buying an additional 2,111,198 shares during the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz in the first quarter worth about $52,298,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 36.7% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,179,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,933,000 after buying an additional 585,694 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.84% of the company’s stock.

About Kraft Heinz

The Kraft Heinz Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products. The company offers its products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Planters, Maxwell House, Capri Sun, Ore-Ida, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Cracker Barrel, P'Tit Cheese, Tassimo, Classico, Plasmon, Pudliszki, Honig, HP, Benedicta, ABC, Master, Quero, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Glucon D, and Complan names.

Featured Article: What is a Leveraged Buyout (LBO)?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kraft Heinz (KHC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kraft Heinz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kraft Heinz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.