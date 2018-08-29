Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (LH) Shares Sold by Carillon Tower Advisers Inc.

Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 18.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,400 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 6,995 shares during the quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Laboratory Corp. of America were worth $5,637,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LH. Boston Partners lifted its stake in Laboratory Corp. of America by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,673,767 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $917,732,000 after acquiring an additional 409,742 shares in the last quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT lifted its stake in Laboratory Corp. of America by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 1,758,908 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $315,777,000 after acquiring an additional 67,987 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in Laboratory Corp. of America by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,113,356 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $199,880,000 after acquiring an additional 13,293 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in Laboratory Corp. of America by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 974,351 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $174,925,000 after acquiring an additional 67,926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Laboratory Corp. of America by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 843,923 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $151,509,000 after acquiring an additional 4,308 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.37% of the company’s stock.

LH stock opened at $174.24 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.98. Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings has a 1 year low of $146.68 and a 1 year high of $190.35.

Laboratory Corp. of America (NYSE:LH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The medical research company reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.85 billion. Laboratory Corp. of America had a return on equity of 16.38% and a net margin of 11.59%. Laboratory Corp. of America’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.47 EPS. equities analysts forecast that Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings will post 11.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Lisa J. Uthgenannt sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.10, for a total transaction of $819,450.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $683,785.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Edward T. Dodson sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.35, for a total value of $2,383,550.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,054,418.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on LH shares. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on Laboratory Corp. of America from $195.00 to $190.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 20th. Robert W. Baird raised Laboratory Corp. of America from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $183.00 to $203.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. Mizuho reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Laboratory Corp. of America in a research note on Friday, May 25th. KeyCorp raised Laboratory Corp. of America from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $210.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 7th. Finally, Argus reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Laboratory Corp. of America in a research note on Wednesday, August 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.18.

Laboratory Corp. of America Company Profile

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates through two segments, LabCorp Diagnostics and Covance Drug Development. It offers a range of clinical laboratory tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C, prostate-specific antigen, tests for sexually-transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, vitamin D, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests that are used by hospitals, physicians and other healthcare providers and commercial clients to assist in the diagnosis, monitoring and treatment of diseases and medical conditions through the examination of substances in blood, tissues, and other specimens.

