Lam Research Co. (LRCX) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $249.38.

LRCX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Lam Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $283.00 to $261.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lam Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $219.00 to $208.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $245.00 to $239.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 13th.

NASDAQ:LRCX traded down $1.52 on Wednesday, reaching $172.62. 2,318,300 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,433,364. The firm has a market cap of $27.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.90. Lam Research has a 12 month low of $156.83 and a 12 month high of $234.88.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $5.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.94 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 47.14%. Lam Research’s revenue was up 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.11 EPS. equities research analysts predict that Lam Research will post 15.51 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LRCX. PointState Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the first quarter worth approximately $377,895,000. FMR LLC grew its position in Lam Research by 92.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,329,989 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $402,737,000 after buying an additional 1,119,488 shares during the period. Swedbank bought a new stake in Lam Research during the first quarter valued at approximately $222,018,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Lam Research during the first quarter valued at approximately $144,678,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Lam Research by 83.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,530,120 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $264,481,000 after buying an additional 694,440 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.97% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition product for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatment; SPEED gapfill high-density plasma chemical vapor deposition (CVD) products; Striker single-wafer atomic layer deposition (ALD) products; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

