Lamar Advertising Co (LAMR) Stake Increased by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Lamar Advertising Co (NASDAQ:LAMR) by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,783 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 769 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Lamar Advertising were worth $737,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,345,699 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $85,668,000 after purchasing an additional 22,880 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 1,827,931 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $116,366,000 after purchasing an additional 101,948 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 187,835 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,944,000 after purchasing an additional 18,647 shares in the last quarter. Honeywell International Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Honeywell International Inc. now owns 37,784 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,405,000 after purchasing an additional 3,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lamar Advertising during the 1st quarter worth about $9,449,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LAMR stock opened at $76.96 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37. Lamar Advertising Co has a twelve month low of $61.36 and a twelve month high of $79.17. The company has a market capitalization of $7.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.24, a P/E/G ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 1.13.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.06. Lamar Advertising had a return on equity of 27.75% and a net margin of 18.93%. The business had revenue of $419.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $416.75 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts forecast that Lamar Advertising Co will post 5.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Investors of record on Friday, September 14th will be paid a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 13th. Lamar Advertising’s payout ratio is 72.08%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LAMR. BidaskClub raised Lamar Advertising from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 17th. Citigroup raised their price target on Lamar Advertising from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th. ValuEngine raised Lamar Advertising from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 13th. MKM Partners raised their price target on Lamar Advertising to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on Lamar Advertising from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.20.

Lamar Advertising Company Profile

Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with more than 348,000 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day.

