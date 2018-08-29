LandCoin (LDCN) Price Tops $0.0020 on Top Exchanges

LandCoin (CURRENCY:LDCN) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on August 29th. LandCoin has a total market capitalization of $0.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of LandCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, LandCoin has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. One LandCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0020 or 0.00000027 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00004962 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003284 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014056 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0269 or 0.00000378 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.86 or 0.00293405 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.18 or 0.00157237 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000249 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00037624 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00011424 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0470 or 0.00000661 BTC.

LandCoin Profile

LandCoin’s total supply is 19,003,881,978 coins. The official website for LandCoin is landcoin.co.

LandCoin Coin Trading

LandCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LandCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LandCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LandCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

