Las Vegas Sands Corp. (LVS) Position Boosted by Investec Asset Management LTD

Investec Asset Management LTD lifted its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,461,089 shares of the casino operator’s stock after buying an additional 86,779 shares during the period. Las Vegas Sands accounts for approximately 0.9% of Investec Asset Management LTD’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Investec Asset Management LTD owned approximately 0.31% of Las Vegas Sands worth $187,929,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LVS. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 26.7% during the first quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,310 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 1,329 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 51.3% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 29,800 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $2,143,000 after buying an additional 10,100 shares during the period. Morse Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 10.9% during the first quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 68,270 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $4,909,000 after buying an additional 6,705 shares during the period. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 50.1% during the first quarter. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC now owns 258,876 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $18,613,000 after buying an additional 86,450 shares during the period. Finally, Dean Capital Investments Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the first quarter valued at approximately $281,000. 38.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Las Vegas Sands alerts:

In other Las Vegas Sands news, COO Robert G. Goldstein acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $71.13 per share, with a total value of $711,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $711,300. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 10.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on LVS shares. Nomura reduced their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $76.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 9th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a research note on Tuesday, August 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 26th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 2nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.00.

NYSE:LVS opened at $66.20 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The company has a market cap of $51.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.78 and a beta of 1.61. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $59.92 and a fifty-two week high of $81.45.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The casino operator reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.06). Las Vegas Sands had a return on equity of 35.22% and a net margin of 28.06%. The company had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts predict that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 19th will be given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 18th. Las Vegas Sands’s payout ratio is currently 98.68%.

About Las Vegas Sands

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and iconic Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

Further Reading: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS).

Receive News & Ratings for Las Vegas Sands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Las Vegas Sands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.