Laureate Education (LAUR) Receives Daily News Sentiment Score of 0.42

News headlines about Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR) have been trending positive on Wednesday, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm ranks the sentiment of news coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Laureate Education earned a news impact score of 0.42 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media stories about the company an impact score of 46.2682488406119 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Here are some of the media stories that may have impacted Accern’s analysis:

Shares of Laureate Education stock opened at $16.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Laureate Education has a 1-year low of $10.46 and a 1-year high of $16.99. The stock has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.04.

Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.30. Laureate Education had a return on equity of 13.74% and a net margin of 11.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts forecast that Laureate Education will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

LAUR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their target price on Laureate Education from $20.50 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. ValuEngine raised Laureate Education from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Laureate Education from $18.00 to $18.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 23rd. Barrington Research raised their target price on Laureate Education from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Laureate Education from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Laureate Education currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.41.

In other Laureate Education news, CEO Paula R. Singer sold 23,109 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $369,744.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,217,072. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.59% of the company’s stock.

About Laureate Education

Laureate Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides higher education programs and services to students through universities and higher education institutions. It operates through six segments: Brazil, Mexico, Andean & Iberian, Central America & U.S. Campuses, EMEAA, and Online & Partnerships.

