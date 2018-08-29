LCI Industries (LCII) Holdings Trimmed by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) by 97.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,139 shares of the company’s stock after selling 275,901 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in LCI Industries were worth $734,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Suntrust Banks Inc. increased its holdings in shares of LCI Industries by 15.6% during the first quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. now owns 4,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after buying an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of LCI Industries by 1.2% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 60,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,287,000 after buying an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. increased its holdings in shares of LCI Industries by 45.1% during the first quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 2,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. increased its holdings in shares of LCI Industries by 6.6% during the first quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 11,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,246,000 after buying an additional 744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc increased its holdings in shares of LCI Industries by 6.7% during the second quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 16,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,443,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.77% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LCII opened at $93.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.29 and a beta of 1.04. LCI Industries has a twelve month low of $80.95 and a twelve month high of $132.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $684.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $658.81 million. LCI Industries had a return on equity of 23.39% and a net margin of 5.92%. LCI Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.59 earnings per share. sell-side analysts anticipate that LCI Industries will post 6.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 14th. Investors of record on Friday, August 31st will be issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 30th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. LCI Industries’s payout ratio is 41.67%.

In related news, President Scott T. Mereness acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $85.00 per share, for a total transaction of $340,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jason Lippert acquired 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $83.83 per share, with a total value of $502,980.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 213,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,857,634.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

LCII has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of LCI Industries from $131.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 19th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of LCI Industries to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 7th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of LCI Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LCI Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded shares of LCI Industries from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.75.

LCI Industries, along with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies components for the manufacturers of recreational vehicles (RVs) and adjacent industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and Aftermarket. The OEM segment manufactures or distributes various components for the OEMs of RVs and adjacent industries, including buses; trailers used to haul boats, livestock, equipment, and other cargo; travel trailers, fifth-wheel travel trailers, folding camping trailers, and truck campers; trucks; pontoon boats; trains; manufactured homes; and modular housing.

