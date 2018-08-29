Legal & General Group Plc Buys 139,879 Shares of DTE Energy Co (DTE)

Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in DTE Energy Co (NYSE:DTE) by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,744,677 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 139,879 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned 0.96% of DTE Energy worth $180,833,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global X Management Co. LLC increased its stake in DTE Energy by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 7,757 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $810,000 after buying an additional 493 shares during the period. HL Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in DTE Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $208,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in DTE Energy by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 523,276 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $54,630,000 after purchasing an additional 10,649 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in DTE Energy by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 377,848 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,447,000 after purchasing an additional 8,834 shares during the period. Finally, Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH increased its position in DTE Energy by 301.8% during the 1st quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH now owns 34,519 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,575,000 after purchasing an additional 25,928 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on DTE. Howard Weil began coverage on shares of DTE Energy in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of DTE Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DTE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 30th. Barclays began coverage on shares of DTE Energy in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $116.00 target price on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. DTE Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.00.

Shares of DTE Energy stock opened at $110.73 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. DTE Energy Co has a 52-week low of $94.25 and a 52-week high of $116.74. The company has a market capitalization of $20.34 billion, a PE ratio of 19.81, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.15.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.23. DTE Energy had a net margin of 8.58% and a return on equity of 10.63%. The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. equities research analysts expect that DTE Energy Co will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 17th will be given a $0.8825 dividend. This represents a $3.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 14th. DTE Energy’s payout ratio is currently 63.15%.

In other news, insider Trevor F. Lauer sold 3,800 shares of DTE Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.02, for a total value of $418,076.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,319,029.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Gerard M. Anderson sold 10,000 shares of DTE Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.18, for a total transaction of $1,101,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 84,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,349,654.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,226 shares of company stock worth $1,773,947. Insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.2 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

