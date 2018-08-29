Legal & General Group Plc Decreases Holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (AMAT)

Legal & General Group Plc reduced its stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,724,399 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 286,691 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $218,220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 10.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 76,112,124 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,232,597,000 after purchasing an additional 7,222,175 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 25.8% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 13,874,509 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $640,864,000 after purchasing an additional 2,844,738 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 3.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,804,704 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $637,639,000 after purchasing an additional 435,308 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 1.4% in the first quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 10,550,308 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $586,702,000 after purchasing an additional 144,093 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OppenheimerFunds Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 22.6% in the first quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 8,151,015 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $453,279,000 after purchasing an additional 1,501,992 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.38% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Friday, August 17th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $73.00 to $65.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 9th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 21st. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $78.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Applied Materials currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.84.

Shares of Applied Materials stock opened at $43.40 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $42.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.69, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.52. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.52 and a 12-month high of $62.40.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.42 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 19.87% and a return on equity of 58.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 22nd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 24.62%.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells a range of manufacturing equipment used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

