Legal & General Group Plc Has $188.39 Million Holdings in Ecolab Inc. (ECL)

Legal & General Group Plc trimmed its position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,341,958 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 38,833 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $188,389,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Ecolab by 84.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,752,688 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $526,615,000 after buying an additional 1,723,429 shares during the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd bought a new position in Ecolab during the 2nd quarter worth $147,206,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its stake in Ecolab by 46.6% during the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 2,620,682 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $359,217,000 after buying an additional 833,015 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Ecolab by 30.3% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,813,341 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $385,623,000 after buying an additional 653,809 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp grew its stake in Ecolab by 60.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 1,006,453 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $141,236,000 after buying an additional 378,720 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ECL. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Ecolab from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. ValuEngine downgraded Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 26th. Nomura upped their price objective on Ecolab from $136.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. Finally, Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ecolab currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $147.00.

Shares of ECL stock opened at $149.50 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $43.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.95. Ecolab Inc. has a 1 year low of $125.74 and a 1 year high of $150.95.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27. The business had revenue of $3.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. Ecolab had a return on equity of 18.96% and a net margin of 10.83%. The company’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. equities analysts expect that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 18th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 17th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.97%.

In other news, Director David Maclennan acquired 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $146.40 per share, for a total transaction of $73,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $311,539.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Victoria Reich sold 6,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.40, for a total value of $994,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,114,470.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 42,800 shares of company stock valued at $6,308,471. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services for customers worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, and Global Energy segments. The Global Industrial segment provides water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to large industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, chemical, mining and primary metals, power generation, pulp and paper, and commercial laundry industries.

