Leggett & Platt (LEG) Receiving Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage, Report Shows

Media coverage about Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) has trended somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment. Accern identifies negative and positive media coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Leggett & Platt earned a daily sentiment score of 0.17 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news articles about the company an impact score of 47.3625887973065 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.

These are some of the media stories that may have effected Accern’s scoring:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LEG. ValuEngine raised shares of Leggett & Platt from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Leggett & Platt from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 24th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Leggett & Platt from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 31st. Finally, SunTrust Banks reduced their target price on shares of Leggett & Platt to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.20.

Shares of Leggett & Platt stock opened at $45.57 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.88 billion, a PE ratio of 18.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.88. Leggett & Platt has a 52-week low of $39.57 and a 52-week high of $51.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Leggett & Platt had a net margin of 6.83% and a return on equity of 27.73%. Leggett & Platt’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. analysts anticipate that Leggett & Platt will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Robert Ted Enloe III sold 5,328 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.47, for a total transaction of $220,952.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 38,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,591,452.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Matthew C. Flanigan sold 15,672 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total transaction of $720,912.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 116,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,351,686. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 50,248 shares of company stock valued at $2,231,408. 1.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Leggett & Platt Company Profile

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs and produces various engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Residential Products, Furniture Products, Industrial Products, and Specialized Products. The Residential Products segment offers innersprings, wire forms, and machines to shape wire into various types of springs; industrial sewing/finishing machines, conveyor lines, mattress packaging, and glue-drying equipment, as well as quilting machines; and structural fabrics, carpet cushions, and geo components.

