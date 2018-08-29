Lennar (LEN) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lennar (NYSE:LEN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Lennar is one of the best-positioned homebuilders to capitalize on the housing recovery, courtesy of the diverse revenue mix, steady top-line performance, above-average order growth and improving SG&A leverage. However, rising construction material prices have been putting up hurdles for homebuilders. Builders are increasingly concerned that tariffs placed on Canadian lumber and other imported products are already hurting housing affordability. On top of it, the U.S. Government’s recent move of imposing tariff on imported steel and aluminum has added to the woes. Again, labor shortage along with rising land and labor costs pose a threat to the company’s margins. Lennar’s shares underperformed its industry in the past six months. Earnings estimates for 2018 moved downward over the past 30 days, reflecting analysts’ concern for the stock’s earnings growth prospect.”

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on LEN. Citigroup began coverage on Lennar in a research report on Tuesday, June 19th. They set a buy rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Bank of America increased their target price on Lennar from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 27th. MKM Partners cut their target price on Lennar to $71.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 23rd. Barclays restated an overweight rating and set a $65.00 price target (down previously from $72.00) on shares of Lennar in a report on Wednesday, June 27th. Finally, Wedbush restated a neutral rating and set a $56.00 price target (down previously from $62.00) on shares of Lennar in a report on Wednesday, June 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $71.69.

NYSE:LEN opened at $52.61 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 11.81 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Lennar has a 12-month low of $48.71 and a 12-month high of $72.17. The stock has a market cap of $16.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.29.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 26th. The construction company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $1.13. Lennar had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 6.49%. The firm had revenue of $5.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 67.4% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts anticipate that Lennar will post 6.1 EPS for the current year.

In other Lennar news, COO Jonathan M. Jaffe sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.12, for a total transaction of $1,042,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 212,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,066,795.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA purchased a new position in shares of Lennar in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,047,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Lennar by 1,339.9% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 103,756 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,447,000 after purchasing an additional 96,550 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden purchased a new position in shares of Lennar in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,358,000. Global X Management Co LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lennar by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter. Global X Management Co LLC now owns 8,671 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486 shares during the period. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lennar by 512.7% in the 2nd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 40,229 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,112,000 after purchasing an additional 33,663 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.81% of the company’s stock.

About Lennar

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. The company operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding West, Lennar Financial Services, Rialto, and Lennar Multifamily segments. Its homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land.

