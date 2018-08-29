LEOcoin (LEO) One Day Trading Volume Tops $1,596.00

LEOcoin (CURRENCY:LEO) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 29th. One LEOcoin coin can now be bought for about $0.18 or 0.00002529 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including LEOxChange, C-CEX, Livecoin and TOPBTC. Over the last week, LEOcoin has traded 14.2% lower against the dollar. LEOcoin has a market capitalization of $18.16 million and approximately $1,596.00 worth of LEOcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7,047.14 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $290.49 or 0.04116401 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $556.03 or 0.07879359 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.00 or 0.00878599 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $103.70 or 0.01469481 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.20 or 0.00187000 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $154.02 or 0.02182615 BTC.

Nano (NANO) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00043819 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.23 or 0.00315062 BTC.

LEOcoin Profile

LEOcoin (CRYPTO:LEO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ScryptJane hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 17th, 2014. LEOcoin’s total supply is 110,100,629 coins and its circulating supply is 101,743,211 coins. The official website for LEOcoin is www.leocoin.org. LEOcoin’s official Twitter account is @LEOcoinORG and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for LEOcoin is /r/leocoinorg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling LEOcoin

LEOcoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, LEOxChange, C-CEX, Bit-Z and TOPBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LEOcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LEOcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LEOcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

