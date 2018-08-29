Liberty Expedia Holdings Inc Series A (LEXEA) Earns Daily Media Impact Score of 0.14

Media stories about Liberty Expedia Holdings Inc Series A (NASDAQ:LEXEA) have trended somewhat positive on Wednesday, according to Accern Sentiment. The research firm rates the sentiment of news coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Liberty Expedia Holdings Inc Series A earned a media sentiment score of 0.14 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media stories about the technology company an impact score of 46.6880599834323 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Liberty Expedia Holdings Inc Series A from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 22nd.

NASDAQ LEXEA opened at $46.79 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Liberty Expedia Holdings Inc Series A has a one year low of $35.89 and a one year high of $56.82.

Liberty Expedia Holdings Inc Series A (NASDAQ:LEXEA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter. Liberty Expedia Holdings Inc Series A had a negative net margin of 1.39% and a positive return on equity of 11.23%. The business had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter.

About Liberty Expedia Holdings Inc Series A

Liberty Expedia Holdings, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company, through its technology with the tools and information, enables business and leisure travelers to research, plan, book, and experience travel. It also provides media and advertising services to travel and non-travel advertisers.

