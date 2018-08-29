Lloyds Banking Group (LLOY) PT Set at GBX 85 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 85 ($1.10) target price on Lloyds Banking Group (LON:LLOY) in a report issued on Tuesday morning. The firm currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on LLOY. Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 58 ($0.75) price target on shares of Lloyds Banking Group and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, May 10th. Shore Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Friday, May 18th. Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Thursday, May 17th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 87 ($1.12) to GBX 80 ($1.03) and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank restated a buy rating and set a GBX 76 ($0.98) price target on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 74.86 ($0.97).

LLOY opened at GBX 60.82 ($0.78) on Tuesday. Lloyds Banking Group has a one year low of GBX 61.81 ($0.80) and a one year high of GBX 73.58 ($0.95).

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 16th will be given a GBX 1.07 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 16th. This represents a yield of 1.69%.

In related news, insider Antonio Horta-Osorio sold 221,307 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 63 ($0.81), for a total value of £139,423.41 ($179,854.76).

About Lloyds Banking Group

Lloyds Banking Group plc provides banking and financial services under the Lloyds Bank, Halifax, Bank of Scotland, and Scottish Widows brands in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Commercial Banking, and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings accounts, mortgages, motor finance, and unsecured consumer lending products to personal and small business customers.

