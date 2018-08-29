Loews Co. (L) Shares Bought by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L) by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 43,390 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,366 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Loews were worth $2,095,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Loews by 1.0% during the second quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,758,393 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $278,015,000 after acquiring an additional 54,226 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in Loews by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 170,088 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $8,210,000 after buying an additional 23,610 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in Loews by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 442,461 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $21,362,000 after buying an additional 4,736 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in Loews by 25.2% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 458,315 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $22,127,000 after buying an additional 92,284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Hawaii bought a new stake in Loews in the 2nd quarter worth about $270,000. 62.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Loews alerts:

In other Loews news, VP Marc A. Alpert sold 2,141 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total value of $106,985.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:L opened at $50.27 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.95 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.35. Loews Co. has a 52-week low of $45.01 and a 52-week high of $53.59.

Loews (NYSE:L) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 30th. The insurance provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.59 billion for the quarter. Loews had a return on equity of 4.11% and a net margin of 8.15%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. equities analysts anticipate that Loews Co. will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 29th will be given a $0.0625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 28th. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. Loews’s payout ratio is 8.74%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on L shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Loews from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded Loews from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on Loews from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Loews from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $63.10 to $30.70 in a report on Monday, May 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.68.

About Loews

Loews Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and Singapore. The company offers management and professional liability insurance and risk management services, and other specialized property and casualty coverages; commercial surety and fidelity bonds; and warranty and alternative risk services primarily for vehicles and cell phones.

Featured Story: Moving Average (MA)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding L? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Loews Co. (NYSE:L).

Receive News & Ratings for Loews Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Loews and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.