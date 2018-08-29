LogisCoin Trading 21.7% Higher This Week (LGS)

LogisCoin (CURRENCY:LGS) traded 2.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 28th. Over the last seven days, LogisCoin has traded 21.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One LogisCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $11.94 or 0.00169022 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge and CoinExchange. LogisCoin has a total market capitalization of $1.55 million and approximately $1.33 million worth of LogisCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00004902 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003254 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014140 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0262 or 0.00000371 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.58 or 0.00291332 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.05 or 0.00156402 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000247 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00038171 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00011268 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0462 or 0.00000653 BTC.

LogisCoin Coin Profile

LogisCoin’s total supply is 209,018 coins and its circulating supply is 130,077 coins. LogisCoin’s official Twitter account is @logiscoin. LogisCoin’s official website is logiscoin.cc.

LogisCoin Coin Trading

LogisCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LogisCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LogisCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LogisCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

