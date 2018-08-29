Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (LOW) Shares Sold by Charter Trust Co.

Charter Trust Co. lowered its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 3.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 28,101 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,119 shares during the quarter. Charter Trust Co.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $2,685,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bremer Trust National Association bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 2nd quarter worth about $228,000. RFG Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 54.8% during the 2nd quarter. RFG Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,903 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 1,381 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 2nd quarter worth about $8,224,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 34,263 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Segment Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 2nd quarter worth about $202,000. 74.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:LOW opened at $108.27 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.66, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.32. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $73.28 and a 52 week high of $109.80.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $20.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.79 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 5.58% and a return on equity of 71.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.57 EPS. equities analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 24th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 23rd. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.74%.

In other news, Director Lisa W. Wardell acquired 273 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $107.72 per share, for a total transaction of $29,407.56. Following the purchase, the director now owns 273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,407.56. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Matthew V. Hollifield sold 12,362 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.56, for a total transaction of $1,230,760.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 23rd. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $99.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 23rd. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 23rd. Wedbush set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 23rd. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 23rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Lowe’s Companies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.41.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It offers a line of products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. The company provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, tools and hardware, appliances, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, paint, millwork, flooring, and kitchens, as well as outdoor power equipment.

