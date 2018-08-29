Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (LOW) Stake Increased by Sawtooth Solutions LLC

Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 39.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,548 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 2,122 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $722,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 698.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC now owns 8,327,089 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $98,637,000 after buying an additional 7,284,000 shares during the period. OppenheimerFunds Inc. grew its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 6,093,631 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $534,715,000 after buying an additional 48,900 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 382.4% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,784,235 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $457,230,000 after buying an additional 3,792,479 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,423,886 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $327,221,000 after buying an additional 61,681 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $266,540,000. 74.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:LOW opened at $108.27 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $73.28 and a 1-year high of $109.80. The firm has a market cap of $87.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.32.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.05. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 71.96% and a net margin of 5.58%. The business had revenue of $20.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.79 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.57 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 23rd. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.74%.

In related news, Director Lisa W. Wardell acquired 273 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $107.72 per share, for a total transaction of $29,407.56. Following the purchase, the director now owns 273 shares in the company, valued at $29,407.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Matthew V. Hollifield sold 12,362 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.56, for a total value of $1,230,760.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 23rd. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $99.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 23rd. KeyCorp increased their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 23rd. Wedbush set a $105.00 target price on Lowe’s Companies and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 23rd. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their target price on Lowe’s Companies to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 23rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.41.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It offers a line of products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. The company provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, tools and hardware, appliances, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, paint, millwork, flooring, and kitchens, as well as outdoor power equipment.

