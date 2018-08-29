LSV Asset Management Trims Stake in Skyworks Solutions Inc (SWKS)

LSV Asset Management trimmed its position in Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 49,200 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 900 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $4,755,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cim LLC increased its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 12.1% in the second quarter. Cim LLC now owns 4,710 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. grew its position in Skyworks Solutions by 26.7% in the second quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 2,796 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware grew its position in Skyworks Solutions by 67.2% in the first quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware now owns 1,478 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Skyworks Solutions by 17.8% in the second quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,163 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HL Financial Services LLC grew its position in Skyworks Solutions by 3.5% in the second quarter. HL Financial Services LLC now owns 18,491 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,787,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. 80.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Skyworks Solutions news, Director David J. Aldrich sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.89, for a total transaction of $928,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 152,252 shares in the company, valued at $14,142,688.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,818,400 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on SWKS shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $87.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 6th. ValuEngine lowered Skyworks Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. Craig Hallum reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price target (down previously from $125.00) on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Friday, May 4th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on Skyworks Solutions to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Friday, July 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Skyworks Solutions currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.26.

Shares of NASDAQ:SWKS opened at $93.58 on Wednesday. Skyworks Solutions Inc has a 1 year low of $86.13 and a 1 year high of $117.65. The company has a market cap of $16.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.56.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 19th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.04. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 30.31% and a net margin of 23.78%. The business had revenue of $894.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $889.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions Inc will post 6.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 7th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 6th. This is a positive change from Skyworks Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is 25.42%.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property worldwide. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, LED drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase shifters, phase locked loops, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

