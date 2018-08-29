Lumentum (LITE) Upgraded to Strong-Buy by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning.

LITE has been the topic of several other research reports. DA Davidson cut their price objective on Lumentum to $92.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 23rd. Barclays raised their price objective on Lumentum from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Lumentum from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, May 4th. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued an overweight rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Lumentum in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, Craig Hallum set a $85.00 price objective on Lumentum and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $79.70.

Shares of LITE stock opened at $68.15 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of -0.06. Lumentum has a fifty-two week low of $41.95 and a fifty-two week high of $74.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 4.55 and a current ratio of 5.27.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $301.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $288.56 million. Lumentum had a return on equity of 25.10% and a net margin of 19.86%. The company’s revenue was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. analysts forecast that Lumentum will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Penny Herscher sold 1,313 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.85, for a total transaction of $77,270.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,112,853.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Matthew Joseph Sepe sold 1,466 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.38, for a total value of $85,585.08. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,044,885.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,690 shares of company stock valued at $670,238. 0.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fortaleza Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Lumentum during the 2nd quarter worth $110,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lumentum during the 1st quarter worth $121,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its position in Lumentum by 4,901.2% during the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 161,989 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 158,750 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in Lumentum during the 2nd quarter worth $184,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Lumentum during the 2nd quarter worth $190,000.

Lumentum Company Profile

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through two segments, Optical Communications and Commercial Lasers. The Optical Communications segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and text data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

