Mackay Shields LLC Acquires New Position in Curo Group Holdings Corp (CURO)

Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Curo Group Holdings Corp (NYSE:CURO) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 38,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $960,000. Mackay Shields LLC owned 0.09% of Curo Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CURO. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Curo Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,634,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in shares of Curo Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $167,000. Summit Global Investments acquired a new position in shares of Curo Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $581,000. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Curo Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $349,000. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Curo Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $828,000. 45.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Fleischer & Lowe Gp I. Friedman sold 552,197 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $12,700,531.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Terry Gene Pittman sold 51,596 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.52, for a total transaction of $1,368,325.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 48.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CURO opened at $30.63 on Wednesday. Curo Group Holdings Corp has a 1-year low of $13.50 and a 1-year high of $30.95. The company has a quick ratio of 5.35, a current ratio of 5.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.91.

Curo Group (NYSE:CURO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 30th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $248.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $238.73 million. Curo Group had a return on equity of 175.82% and a net margin of 5.94%. analysts expect that Curo Group Holdings Corp will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CURO shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Curo Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Curo Group from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 14th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Curo Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.20.

Curo Group Company Profile

CURO Group Holdings Corp., a diversified consumer finance company, provides consumer finance to a range of underbanked consumers in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It offers unsecured installment loans, secured installment loans, open-end loans, and single-pay loans, as well as ancillary financial products, including check cashing, proprietary reloadable prepaid debit cards, credit protection insurance, gold buying, retail installment sales, and money transfer services.

