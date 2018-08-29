Mackay Shields LLC Has $847,000 Stake in Bridge Bancorp, Inc. (BDGE)

Mackay Shields LLC grew its stake in shares of Bridge Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDGE) by 48.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,700 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC owned 0.12% of Bridge Bancorp worth $847,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Bridge Bancorp by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,463 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in Bridge Bancorp by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 9,707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,743 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Bridge Bancorp by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 27,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $923,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Saybrook Capital NC lifted its holdings in Bridge Bancorp by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Saybrook Capital NC now owns 50,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,702,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in Bridge Bancorp by 48.5% in the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 12,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 4,029 shares in the last quarter. 57.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Kevin Santacroce sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $140,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Emanuel Arturi sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.73, for a total value of $178,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 52,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,871,716.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,626 shares of company stock valued at $694,627. 13.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BDGE opened at $34.90 on Wednesday. Bridge Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.80 and a 52-week high of $38.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $699.41 million, a P/E ratio of 20.43 and a beta of 0.79.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 30th. Investors of record on Monday, July 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 20th.

A number of analysts have issued reports on BDGE shares. TheStreet downgraded Bridge Bancorp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Hovde Group boosted their target price on Bridge Bancorp from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Bridge Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.17.

Bridge Bancorp Profile

Bridge Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for the BNB Bank that provide commercial and consumer banking products and services to small businesses, and municipal and consumer relationships. It accepts time, savings, and demand deposits. The company offers commercial real estate, multi-family mortgage, residential mortgage, secured and unsecured commercial and consumer, home equity, and construction loans; and mortgage-backed securities, collateralized mortgage obligations, and other asset backed securities.

