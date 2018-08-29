Mackay Shields LLC Trims Stake in Emergent Biosolutions Inc (EBS)

Mackay Shields LLC reduced its position in Emergent Biosolutions Inc (NYSE:EBS) by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 15,580 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Emergent Biosolutions were worth $787,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Emergent Biosolutions in the 1st quarter valued at about $134,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Emergent Biosolutions by 108.6% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,847 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,482 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Emergent Biosolutions in the 1st quarter valued at about $171,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Emergent Biosolutions in the 1st quarter valued at about $190,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Emergent Biosolutions by 5,992.1% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 3,838 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 3,775 shares during the last quarter. 83.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EBS opened at $61.53 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.15, a current ratio of 5.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.20. Emergent Biosolutions Inc has a 52 week low of $35.64 and a 52 week high of $61.86.

Emergent Biosolutions (NYSE:EBS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $220.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.94 million. Emergent Biosolutions had a return on equity of 15.09% and a net margin of 16.55%. The firm’s revenue was up 118.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. equities research analysts expect that Emergent Biosolutions Inc will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Emergent Biosolutions news, Chairman Fuad El-Hibri sold 36,318 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.98, for a total transaction of $2,033,081.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel Abdun-Nabi sold 15,785 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.11, for a total value of $822,556.35. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 197,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,283,543.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 95,472 shares of company stock valued at $5,241,332. 13.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

EBS has been the subject of several research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $62.00 target price on Emergent Biosolutions and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Chardan Capital boosted their target price on Emergent Biosolutions from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Emergent Biosolutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. Argus initiated coverage on Emergent Biosolutions in a report on Wednesday, June 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $61.00 target price on Emergent Biosolutions and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Emergent Biosolutions has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.57.

Emergent BioSolutions Inc focuses on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of medical countermeasures that address public health threats. Its products address public health threats primarily chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosive-related threats, as well as infectious diseases.

