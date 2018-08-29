MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc (MTSI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MTSI) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eighteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $31.31.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on MTSI shares. BidaskClub cut MACOM Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 24th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on MACOM Technology Solutions from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut MACOM Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. Craig Hallum set a $31.00 target price on MACOM Technology Solutions and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on MACOM Technology Solutions from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st.

In related news, Chairman John L. Ocampo acquired 97,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.95 per share, for a total transaction of $2,048,910.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider John Croteau sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.05, for a total value of $84,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 115,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,423,233.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,750 shares of company stock valued at $101,210 over the last 90 days. 32.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in MACOM Technology Solutions in the second quarter valued at about $166,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in MACOM Technology Solutions in the second quarter valued at about $204,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in MACOM Technology Solutions in the second quarter valued at about $211,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in MACOM Technology Solutions by 72.2% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 10,274 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 4,306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Suntrust Banks Inc. purchased a new stake in MACOM Technology Solutions in the first quarter valued at about $195,000. Institutional investors own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MTSI stock traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.99. The stock had a trading volume of 40,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 633,994. MACOM Technology Solutions has a 12-month low of $15.46 and a 12-month high of $46.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.23, a P/E/G ratio of 39.41 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 4.97, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13. MACOM Technology Solutions had a positive return on equity of 3.33% and a negative net margin of 22.92%. The business had revenue of $137.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.71 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.1% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts predict that MACOM Technology Solutions will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeterwave, and photonic semiconductor solutions in the United States, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers a portfolio of standard and custom devices, which include integrated circuits, multi-chip modules, power pallets and transistors, diodes, amplifiers, switches and switch limiters, passive and active components, and complete subsystems for more than 60 product lines.

