Macy’s Inc (M) Position Trimmed by Sawtooth Solutions LLC

Sawtooth Solutions LLC decreased its position in shares of Macy’s Inc (NYSE:M) by 40.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,611 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,798 shares during the quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Macy’s were worth $772,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in M. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors bought a new position in Macy’s in the second quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in Macy’s by 10,087.2% in the first quarter. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 3,934 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in Macy’s by 78.4% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 4,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 1,787 shares in the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Macy’s in the second quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in Macy’s in the second quarter valued at approximately $219,000. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Macy's alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on M. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Macy’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $35.00 price target on shares of Macy’s and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 17th. UBS Group raised shares of Macy’s from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Macy’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $25.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 22nd. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of Macy’s in a research note on Wednesday, May 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.61.

In other news, Director William H. Lenehan bought 2,092 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $35.78 per share, for a total transaction of $74,851.76. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 8,060 shares in the company, valued at $288,386.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of M stock opened at $36.34 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.19 billion, a PE ratio of 9.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.79. Macy’s Inc has a 12 month low of $17.41 and a 12 month high of $41.99.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 15th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $5.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.55 billion. Macy’s had a net margin of 6.65% and a return on equity of 23.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. analysts anticipate that Macy’s Inc will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 14th will be given a $0.3775 dividend. This represents a $1.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 13th. Macy’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.05%.

Macy’s Company Profile

Macy's, Inc, an omni-channel retail organization, operates stores, Websites, and mobile applications. The company sells a range of merchandise, such as apparel and accessories for men, women, and children; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods. As of April 4, 2018, it operated approximately 690 department stores under the Macy's and Bloomingdale's brands; 160 specialty stores under the Bloomingdale's The Outlet, Bluemercury, and Macy's Backstage brands in the District of Columbia, Guam, and Puerto Rico; and Websites, including macys.com, bloomingdales.com, and bluemercury.com.

Recommended Story: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding M? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Macy’s Inc (NYSE:M).

Receive News & Ratings for Macy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.