Madison Investment Holdings Inc. Trims Stake in DowDuPont Inc (DWDP)

Madison Investment Holdings Inc. cut its holdings in DowDuPont Inc (NYSE:DWDP) by 36.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 299,802 shares of the company’s stock after selling 174,921 shares during the period. Madison Investment Holdings Inc.’s holdings in DowDuPont were worth $19,763,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DWDP. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in DowDuPont during the 1st quarter valued at about $102,000. Winthrop Partners WNY LLC bought a new position in DowDuPont during the 1st quarter valued at about $111,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in DowDuPont by 85.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new position in DowDuPont during the 1st quarter valued at about $117,000. Finally, SG3 Management LLC bought a new position in DowDuPont during the 2nd quarter valued at about $132,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.48% of the company’s stock.

Get DowDuPont alerts:

In other DowDuPont news, CEO Edward D. Breen purchased 29,580 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $67.61 per share, with a total value of $1,999,903.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew N. Liveris sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.57, for a total transaction of $6,957,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 388,247 shares of company stock worth $26,818,034 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

DWDP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of DowDuPont from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on shares of DowDuPont from $84.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of DowDuPont from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 4th. MED reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of DowDuPont in a report on Thursday, May 17th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of DowDuPont from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. DowDuPont has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.09.

Shares of DWDP stock opened at $70.74 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $161.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.26. DowDuPont Inc has a one year low of $61.27 and a one year high of $77.08.

DowDuPont (NYSE:DWDP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $24.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.71 billion. DowDuPont had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 8.46%. DowDuPont’s quarterly revenue was up 75.3% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts forecast that DowDuPont Inc will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 31st will be paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 30th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. DowDuPont’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.71%.

About DowDuPont

DowDuPont Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in agriculture, materials science, and specialty products businesses worldwide. The company's Agriculture segment develops and sells hybrid corn seed and soybean seed varieties; canola, cotton, sunflower, sorghum, wheat, and rice seeds; silage inoculants; and weed control, disease control, and insect control products.

Featured Story: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DWDP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DowDuPont Inc (NYSE:DWDP).

Receive News & Ratings for DowDuPont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DowDuPont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.