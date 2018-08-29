Maggie (MAG) Trading 11.5% Higher Over Last Week

Maggie (CURRENCY:MAG) traded down 1.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 29th. Maggie has a market cap of $0.00 and approximately $855,702.00 worth of Maggie was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Maggie token can currently be purchased for $0.0021 or 0.00000030 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including BigONE, Rfinex and OKEx. In the last week, Maggie has traded up 11.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $183.29 or 0.02607013 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00011758 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0499 or 0.00000710 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00004979 BTC.

BitSend (BSD) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002257 BTC.

ATMChain (ATM) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000008 BTC.

PinkCoin (PINK) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Happycoin (HPC) traded up 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002162 BTC.

B3Coin (KB3) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000041 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002504 BTC.

Maggie Profile

Maggie is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 14th, 2017. Maggie’s total supply is 3,200,000,000 tokens. Maggie’s official website is maggie.vip. Maggie’s official Twitter account is @magnetwork_io.

Maggie Token Trading

Maggie can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BigONE, OKEx and Rfinex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maggie directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maggie should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Maggie using one of the exchanges listed above.

