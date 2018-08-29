Magna International Inc. (MGA) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 30th

Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 7th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 31st will be given a dividend of 0.33 per share on Friday, September 14th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 30th. This is a positive change from Magna International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26.

Magna International has increased its dividend by an average of 13.1% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 6 consecutive years. Magna International has a payout ratio of 19.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Magna International to earn $7.33 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 18.0%.

NYSE MGA opened at $56.04 on Wednesday. Magna International has a 52 week low of $45.90 and a 52 week high of $67.47. The stock has a market cap of $18.25 billion, a PE ratio of 9.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by ($0.07). Magna International had a net margin of 5.72% and a return on equity of 19.72%. The business had revenue of $10.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.48 EPS. Magna International’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts forecast that Magna International will post 6.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Magna International from $67.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Magna International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Magna International from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 4th. ValuEngine downgraded Magna International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price objective on Magna International from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.88.

About Magna International

Magna International Inc designs, develops, and manufactures automotive systems, assemblies, modules, and components in North America, Europe, Asia, and South America. The company offers body systems, including exterior sheetmetal and closure systems, body structure systems, and energy management solutions; chassis systems, such as frames and chassis subframes, suspension links and arms, and chassis modules; and engineering services comprising support, program management, virtual tool, prototype build and validation, testing, and research and development services.

