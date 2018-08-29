Manhattan Associates, Inc. (MANH) Shares Sold by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP lessened its stake in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) by 29.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,329 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 15,762 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Manhattan Associates were worth $1,802,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Manhattan Associates in the second quarter worth $1,741,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 23.0% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 87,356 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,664,000 after purchasing an additional 16,348 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 1.9% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 119,920 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,022,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. BB&T Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 9.2% in the first quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 15,548 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $651,000 after purchasing an additional 1,306 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 0.5% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,125,623 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $47,141,000 after purchasing an additional 5,995 shares during the period.

In other news, VP Bruce Richards sold 7,740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.84, for a total transaction of $385,761.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,037,668.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Edmond Eger sold 2,820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.59, for a total transaction of $148,303.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $493,083.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 12,560 shares of company stock valued at $646,905. Corporate insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on MANH. BidaskClub raised shares of Manhattan Associates from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. ValuEngine raised shares of Manhattan Associates from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 6th. TheStreet raised shares of Manhattan Associates from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Manhattan Associates from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 27th. Finally, Benchmark raised shares of Manhattan Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, June 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Manhattan Associates currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.00.

Shares of MANH opened at $57.70 on Wednesday. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.10 and a 1 year high of $58.34. The firm has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a PE ratio of 34.99 and a beta of 1.16.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The software maker reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.06. Manhattan Associates had a net margin of 18.87% and a return on equity of 68.14%. The company had revenue of $141.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts expect that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

Manhattan Associates Profile

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations for retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers, logistics providers, and other organizations. The company provides supply chain solutions, including distribution management, transportation management, and visibility solutions; omni-channel solutions; and inventory optimization and planning solutions.

