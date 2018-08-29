Marchex, Inc. (MCHX) Holdings Raised by Spark Investment Management LLC

Spark Investment Management LLC raised its position in Marchex, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHX) by 46.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 121,018 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,618 shares during the period. Spark Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.27% of Marchex worth $370,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MCHX. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Marchex by 219.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 31,473 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 21,611 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Marchex by 30.3% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 174,190 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $562,000 after buying an additional 40,462 shares during the last quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Marchex by 17.8% in the first quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. now owns 233,297 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $637,000 after buying an additional 35,329 shares during the last quarter. Unterberg Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marchex in the first quarter worth $1,365,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marchex by 14.0% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 585,853 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,793,000 after buying an additional 72,047 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Marchex stock opened at $2.76 on Wednesday. Marchex, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.52 and a 1 year high of $3.67.

Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Marchex had a negative return on equity of 3.44% and a negative net margin of 3.35%. The business had revenue of $20.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.60 million. sell-side analysts forecast that Marchex, Inc. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MCHX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Marchex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 10th. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Marchex in a report on Tuesday, June 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.

Marchex Profile

Marchex, Inc operates as a call analytics company. Its products include Marchex Call Analytics, an analytics technology platform that provides data and insights to measure the performance of mobile, online, and offline advertising for advertisers and small business resellers; and Marchex Speech Analytics delivers actionable operational and advertising insights of inbound calls from consumer's interactions.

